9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail, including 2 for second-degree murder
By ADRIAN SAINZ and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Recently released court documents show that two Memphis jail deputies have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation. The indictments show that Stevon Jones and Courtney Parham have also been charged with aggravated assault while acting in concert with others in the death of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. Jones faces an additional count of assault.