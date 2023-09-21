2 French journalists expelled from Morocco as tensions revive between Rabat and Paris

PARIS (AP) — Two French journalists have been expelled from Morocco this week in a move denounced by media outlets and press freedom advocates. Staff reporter Quentin Müller and freelancer photojournalist Thérèse Di Campo, who work for the weekly Marianne magazine, said on Wednesday that they were taken by force from their Casablanca hotel room and put on the first flight to Paris. Both Müller and Stéphane Aubouard, an editor at Marianne, said the expulsions were politically motivated in response to critical reporting. Morocco denied the charge and said their removal was about procedure, not politics.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.