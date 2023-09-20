Westside Community Center expands operational hours and days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) department announced it is expanding operating hours at the Westside Community Center to allow for evening programming.

The PRCS said it is also now accepting proposals from local businesses, organizations, community partners, and service providers interested in renting space on Saturdays for events in the Westside Community Center.

The rental spaces include classrooms for up to 50 people, Hughes Hall for up to 120 people, or the main building for more than 150 guests. Birthday parties, fitness classes, education seminars, social groups, film showings, recitals, and similar activities can be accommodated, the PRCS said.

The expanded operating hours will begin on October 3.

According to the PRCS, the Westside Community Center will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the Westside Community Center, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/WestsideCommunityCenter.