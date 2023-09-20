Tornadoes kill 10 people and seriously injure 4 others in eastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Two tornadoes within hours have killed 10 people and seriously injured four others in eastern China. State broadcaster CCTV says the first tornado hit parts of Suqian city in Jiangsu province on Tuesday afternoon. It killed five people and seriously injured four others. It also destroyed 137 homes and damaged crop land and pig farms. Videos posted online showed cars that had been tossed about and debris swirling in the air. A second tornado in the evening killed five people in Yancheng city southeast of Suqian. Tornadoes are rare in China but have caused deaths in Jiangsu province in the last two years.

