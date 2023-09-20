The Talking Heads on the once-in-a-lifetime ‘Stop Making Sense’

TORONTO (AP) — For nearly four decades, “Stop Making Sense,” directed by Jonathan Demme, has exerted an inexorable pull on all who encounter the frenetic fever of arguably the finest concert film ever made. Its power to bring together – it opens with David Byrne alone on a spare stage and swells into an art-funk spectacular – is such that it’s even managed to reunite the Talking Heads, too. For the first time in 21 years, the Talking Heads are a band again, even if only in movie theaters. Byrne, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz have assembled once more for the rerelease of “Stop Making Sense.”

