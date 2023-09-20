Thai king’s estranged son urges open discussion of monarchy, in rejection of anti-defamation law

BANGKOK (AP) — An estranged son of Thailand’s king who has spent almost all his adult life away from his homeland has unexpectedly gone public with his belief that open discussions about the country’s monarchy should be allowed, in a rejection of a harsh royal anti-defamation law. Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse posted his opinion on Facebook after attending a photo exhibition in New York about people who have been charged under the law.. The law makes insulting the monarch and his immediate family punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Critics say it is often used to quash political dissent. Its supporters say the monarchy is the bedrock of Thai identity and should be untouchable.

