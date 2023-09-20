Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria

BEIJING (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in China on his first visit to the country since the start of Syria’s 12-year conflict. Assad arrived Thursday in the eastern city of Hangzhou, where the Asian Games are being held. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to hold a banquet and participate in other bilateral activities with Assad and other heads of state and government attending the games. Beijing has been one of Assad’s main backers during the Syrian war and has been expanding its reach in the Middle East. China also could play a major role in the future in Syria’s reconstruction, which is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

