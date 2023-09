BEIRUT (AP) — An unknown gunman opened fired outside the U.S. embassy in Beirut late Wednesday night. Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said in a statement that “small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance” of the sprawling and heavily fortified compound in the suburb of Awkar. “There were no injuries, and our facility is safe,” he said. “We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

