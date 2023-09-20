Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has adopted an ordinance that makes illegal drug use and possession a gross misdemeanor, after rejecting a similar measure earlier this summer. The council voted 6-3 to approve the measure on Tuesday. It aligns the city’s code with a new state law making possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl, a gross misdemeanor. State lawmakers had been under pressure to pass a bill this year because a temporary law that made intentional drug possession illegal was due to expire July 1. Unless the Legislature passed a new law, drug possession would have been decriminalized under state law. Both measures encourage police to divert people to services rather than arrest them.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.