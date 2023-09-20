Rescue operation underway off southwestern Greece for around 90 migrants on board yacht

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A rescue operation is underway for dozens of migrants on board a yacht reported to be in difficulty off the southwestern coast of Greece. The coast guard says the yacht, believed to be carrying around 90 people, was spotted Wednesday morning about 46 miles west of the small town of Pylos. Six of the people on board were picked up by another yacht and transported to Pylos, where one woman was transferred to a hospital in the southern city of Kalamata. Another 25 people were picked up by a passing tanker ship and were being transported to Kalamata, while the remaining passengers were being transferred to another passing cargo ship, the coast guard says. There are no reports of any missing passengers.

