Package with ‘suspicious powder’ at Colorado Springs Police substation

Sept. 20, 2023
KRDO
Sept. 20, 2023
today at 10:38 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple crews have responded to the Colorado Springs Police Department's Falcon Substation due to a package with suspicious powder.

According to CSPD, a community member turned in the package Wednesday morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the Hazmat Team was notified and responded.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene as of 10:13 a.m.

Goddard St. is closed from Kelley Johnson Ave. to the Falcon Substation parking lot. People are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

KRDO News

