Ohio’s political mapmakers are going back to work after Republican infighting caused a week’s delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission is getting back to business. The panel will meet Wednesday after two Republican legislative leaders who may be rivals for the House speakership next year settled a political dispute. Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Jason Stephens’ lack of agreement on a co-chair delayed the time-crunched panel’s work by a week. On Wednesday, they named Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. He will join a Democratic designee. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reconvened the commission last week, but it was unable to conduct business without a co-chair. DeWine might have served as interim chair Wednesday, but he got COVID-19.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.