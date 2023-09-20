Skip to Content
Ohio’s political mapmakers are going back to work after Republican infighting caused a week’s delay

Published 12:50 PM

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission is getting back to business. The panel will meet Wednesday after two Republican legislative leaders who may be rivals for the House speakership next year settled a political dispute. Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Jason Stephens’ lack of agreement on a co-chair delayed the time-crunched panel’s work by a week. On Wednesday, they named Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. He will join a Democratic designee. Republican  Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reconvened the commission last week, but it was unable to conduct business without a co-chair. DeWine might have served as interim chair Wednesday, but he got COVID-19.

