LA councilman who rebuffed Biden’s call to resign after racism scandal is running for reelection

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles councilman who was entangled in a City Hall racism scandal but resisted President Joe Biden’s call to resign is running for reelection. The scandal last year shook public trust in government and led to the resignations of then-Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and a powerful labor leader. Democrat Kevin de Leon refused to resign, setting off long-running protests. The uproar stemmed from a leaked recording of racist comments during a private meeting involving Martinez, de Leon and two others — all Latino Democrats — in which they plotted to expand their political power at the expense of Black voters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.