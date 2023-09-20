Italian rockers Måneskin continue to revive the genre, selling out Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — In an era where rock bands seem endangered and most of the genre often seems formed in the last millennium, Måneskin has become something of an anomaly. Coming to prominence in 2021 after an unexpected win at the Eurovision Song Contest with their high-energy rocker, “Zitti E Buoni,” the Italian quartet seems to be reviving rock music, or at least, providing a breath of hope. Bass player Victoria De Angelis says it was never intentional. Instead, she says the band was born out of “pure passion” between four friends that met in high school. Now they’re selling out Madison Square Garden.

