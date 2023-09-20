Iran’s president says US should ease sanctions to demonstrate it wants to return to nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says that relations with the United States can move forward if the Biden administration demonstrates it wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, and a first step should be easing sanctions. He told a news conference Wednesday that the Americans have reached out through several channels “saying they wish to have a dialogue, but we do believe that it must be accompanied by action.” Raisi said “talk alone is not going to do it,” but action on sanctions can be “a solid foundation for continuing” discussions. The Iranian leader added: “We have not left the table of negotiations.” Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018, restoring crippling sanctions.

