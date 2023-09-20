Diesel is Milan’s hottest ticket with otherworldly looks, cutting-edge textiles

MILAN (AP) — Thousands came out in a rain to watch an open-air Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, making the denim-centric brand the hottest ticket in town. Designer Glenn Martens has elevated the brand to new heights, attracting top music talent like Jaden Smith to the VIP section of his elevated, concert-style runway. Diesel’s Spring-Summer 2024 co-ed collection combined early 2000s standards — cargo pants, bra tops, hoodies — with cutting-edge textile innovations that made it sometimes difficult to interpret what was coming down the runway. The rain only enhanced the mystery. Models with slicked hair and faces sometimes painted gave an otherworldly, eerie look to the collection, which only excited the crowd even more.

