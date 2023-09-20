Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago are checking on the authenticity of Instagram videos that appear to show missing former NFL player Sergio Brown discussing the recent death of his mother. Maywood police said Tuesday they are investigating and did not provide an update Wednesday. Brown is still considered a missing person. Authorities began searching for Brown after 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s body was found Saturday behind her home in Maywood. A medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide and says she was injured during an assault. Police have asked anyone with information about Sergio Brown’s whereabouts to contact them.

