As UN Security Council takes up Ukraine, a potentially dramatic meeting may be at hand

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — All eyes will be on Ukraine’s president and Russia’s top diplomat at a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday on the 19-month war in Ukraine: Will they clash? Will they speak? Will they avoid each other? The meeting’s topic is deeply relevant to those questions: It’s about upholding the U.N. Charter in Ukraine. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated this week that Russia’s February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbor violated the charter’s underpinning — that the 193 U.N. member nations respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first in-person appearance before the U.N.’s most powerful body.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.