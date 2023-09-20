Abortion-rights group rebrands to Reproductive Freedom for All in post-Roe world

The influential abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America has changed its name to Reproductive Freedom for All. The group says the rebrand better reflects how people think about abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure last year. The group said Wednesday that Reproductive Freedom for All shows that abortion restrictions are just another form of the government intruding on individual freedom. The group plans to connect abortion access with the need to protect individual freedoms heading into the 2024 election. Abortion is expected to play out on the state level in legislative and ballot battles.

