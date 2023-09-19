TikTok is launching new tool that will help creators label AI content on the app
Associated Press
TikTok said on Tuesday it will begin launching a new tool that will help creators label their AI-generated content. TikTok said in a news release that the tool will help creators easily comply with the company’s existing AI policy, which requires all manipulated content that shows realistic scenes to be labeled in a way that indicates they’re fake or altered. The company also said it will begin testing an “AI-generated” label this week that will eventually apply to content it detects to been edited or created by AI. It will also rename effects on the app that have AI to explicitly include “AI” in their name and corresponding label.