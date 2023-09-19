Suspect in University of North Carolina shooting is not competent for trial, his attorneys say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for a University of North Carolina graduate student say he is not competent to stand trial in the killing of his academic advisor. Defense attorneys for Tailei Qi told the judge Tuesday that they plan to file a motion challenging Qi’s capacity to proceed. Meanwhile, the judge granted a request from prosecutors to get a separate competency evaluation. Qi is charged with killing Dr. Zijie Yan inside a campus laboratory on Aug. 28. WTVD-TV reports that Qi spoke multiple times during the hearing, including asking for new attorneys. The judge advised him to remain quiet and follow his lawyers’ advice.

