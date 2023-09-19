State governors from Arizona, New Mexico seek stronger economic ties with Taiwan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Governors from the Southwestern United States are pursuing stronger business ties with Taiwan in hopes of attracting new foreign investments and jobs to their landlocked states. Trade missions took New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Arizona counterpart Katie Hobbs to the self-governing island of Taiwan that China would like to see reunited with the mainland. At a business conference in Taipei on Tuesday, Lujan Grisham urged entrepreneurs and leaders to consider investment opportunities in her home state, touting a workforce with access to subsidized child care and tuition-free college. Hobbs said her goal was to encourage ongoing investments to make Arizona a hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

By MORGAN LEE and TERRY TANG Associated Press

