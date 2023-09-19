NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City day care operator and a man who rented a room from her are facing federal charges after the death of a 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl inside the day care. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the woman, Grei Mendez, took steps to cover up the drug operation by contacting her husband prior to alerting authorities about four unresponsive children. Authorities say they discovered a kilogram of fentanyl at the day care. Both Mendez and the man who rented the room have denied any involvement in a drug operation. Authorities said they were still seeking Mendez’s husband as of Tuesday afternoon.

