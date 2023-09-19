Man running in and out of traffic along I-25 near Rockrimmon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The morning commute was interrupted Tuesday after a man was seen running across southbound lanes of I-25.

A KRDO employee said they saw a man running in front of vehicles just before Exit 146 around 8 a.m. Police were also at the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the incident, saying officers were responding to an individual who had been running in and out of traffic on I-25 near Rockrimmon.

CSPD was unable to provide more information at this time. It's unclear if the man was caught. This is a developing story.