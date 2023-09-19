Japanese crown prince to visit Vietnam to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, is on his way to Vietnam to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as Tokyo pushes to deepen ties with developing and emerging nations to tackle regional and global challenges. During the Sept. 20-25 trip, Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, will visit Hanoi, where they will seethe mausoleum of Vietnam’s first president, Ho Chi Minh, and join events to celebrate 50 years of friendship between the two sides, including attending a new opera. They will also travel to Hoi An.

