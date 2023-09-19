Skip to Content
El Salvador’s leader, criticized internationally for gang crackdown, tells UN it was the right thing

Published 6:09 PM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has trumpeted the success of his gang crackdown during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He credits his administration’s will against international criticism over human rights violations. Bukele said that if El Salvador had listened to external critics, the tiny Central American country would again be the murder capital of the world. Instead, his domestically popular security policies have allowed Salvadorans to again walk their neighborhoods without fear and are leading to more investment in the country.

