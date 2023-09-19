California law restricting companies’ use of information from kids online is halted by federal judge

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has halted implementation of a California law intended to restrict companies’ use of information gathered from young internet users in order to protect the privacy of minors. Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, saying the legislation interferes with firms’ use of the internet in ways the state has failed to justify. The law would require businesses to report to the state on any product or service they offer on the internet that is likely to be accessed by those under 18, and provide plans to reduce any harms minors might suffer. The state could appeal to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court.

