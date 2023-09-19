Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from embattled actor Danny Masterson, according to public records.

Phillips filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Santa Barbara. The pair were married in 2011 and share one daughter together.

The filing comes less than two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his conviction on two rape counts.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Peter Lauzon, Phillips’ attorney, told CNN in a statement on Tuesday, adding, “this period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family.”

CNN has reached out to a legal representative for Masterson for comment.

Earlier this month, Phillips was present at Masterson’s sentencing where he received the maximum “aggregate” penalty of 30 years to life in prison for the crimes, CNN reported at the time.

Following his initial arrest in 2020, Masterson had pleaded not guilty to raping three women at his home in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He was found guilty in late May on two of three counts of forcible rape. The jury was deadlocked on the third count.

Masterson has maintained his innocence and his lawyer Shawn Holley said in a statement following his sentencing that he plans to appeal his case.

Masterson’s trial put a renewed spotlight on his marriage to Phillips, who stood by him throughout his legal troubles but hadn’t publicly commented on it.

They reportedly met in 2005 during a celebrity poker match in Las Vegas before marrying in 2011. Their daughter Fianna was born in 2014.

Phillips, a model and an actress, is the daughter of The Mamas & The Papas musician John Phillips and actress and singer Geneviève Waïte. She’s starred in several movies including “Almost Famous” and “Bully,” as well as the TV series “Raising Hope.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.