A mayor in South Sudan was caught on video slapping a female street vendor. He has since been sacked

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A video showing a mayor in South Sudan slapping a female street vendor has gone viral. Emmanuel Khamis Richard, the acting mayor of the African nation’s capital, is seen wielding a pistol and walking up to where a policeman and a woman vendor are scuffling while police are trying to clear a Juba street of illegal vendors last week. He the slaps the woman and walks away as the police operation continues. The video prompted an uproar in the national legislature while women’s rights groups and activists demanded the mayor be removed from office. The mayor was then summoned to appear before city hall councilors and when he failed to do so, he was laid off over the weekend.

