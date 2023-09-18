UN warns disease outbreak in Libya’s flooded east could spark ‘a second devastating crisis’

DERNA, Libya (AP) — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has warned that an outbreak of diseases in the country’s northeast, where floods have killed over 11,000 people, could create “a second devastating crisis,” with Libyan authorities reporting the spread of diarrhea among over 100 people who drank contaminated water. The mission said there are nine U.N. agencies in the country responding to the disaster and working on preventing diseases from taking hold that can cause “a second devastating crisis in the area.” It added the World Health Organization sent 28 tons of medical supplies to the devastated country. The Libyan Red Crescent said the floods killed 11,300 people and a further 10,000 people are missing and presumed dead.

