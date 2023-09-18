Russia urges UN’s top court to toss out Ukrainian case that seeks to halt Moscow’s invasion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russia is calling a Ukrainian case alleging that Moscow abused the Genocide Convention to justify its invasion last year an “abuse of process.” The comment came Monday as lawyers for Moscow sought to have judges at the United Nation’s highest court throw out Kyiv’s case. The leader of Moscow’s legal team at the International Court of Justice told the 16-judge panel that Ukraine’s case that seeks to halt the invasion “is, hopelessly flawed.” Kyiv’s case filed shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, argues that the attack was based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and alleges that Moscow was planning genocidal acts in Ukraine.

