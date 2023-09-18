Skip to Content
Trump to skip second Republican debate for Detroit prime-time speech

Published 3:33 PM

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will skip the second Republican presidential primary debate in California next week and instead will travel to Detroit to deliver a speech in front of current and former union members, according to a source familiar with his plans.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

