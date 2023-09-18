‘Spring tide’ ocean waves crash into buildings in South Africa, leaving 2 dead and injuring several

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities say big ocean waves caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide” crashed into coastal parts of the country over the weekend, leaving two people dead and injuring several. The South African Weather Service said Monday that two people died and at least seven were injured as 50% of the country’s coastline was hit by the sea surges on Saturday and Sunday. It said waves as high as 9.5 meters were recorded, with some damaging seaside buildings and sweeping cars through parking lots. Authorities said there was damage in places across the south coast, from Cape Town in the southwest through the popular Garden Route vacation area and as far as the eastern coast of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

