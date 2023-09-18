Runaway pot-bellied pig captured in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) had to put their herding skills to use Sunday to help capture a runaway pot-bellied pig in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said they received several reports of a loose pig in the area of Cellini Dr. and arrived to find the sneaky swine had escaped from a nearby home. The pig's owner was moving out at the time and the pig was moving to a rescue center.

The PCSO said deputies helped personnel from animal control and animal rescue capture the pig and take it to the rescue.