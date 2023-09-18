Retrial delayed for man whose conviction in the death of former NFL player Will Smith was overturned

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A long-awaited retrial has been delayed for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith in a confrontation after a 2016 traffic crash. Cardell Hayes had been scheduled for a retrial Monday. But after meeting in chambers with prosecutors and defense attorneys, the judge announced the latest delay. A hearing is set for Wednesday. Hayes was first convicted of manslaughter in 2016 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. But his conviction on a 10-2 jury vote was tossed in January 2021 after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed nonunanimous verdicts. Hayes has insisted he shot Smith in self-defense. His retrial has been delayed multiple times for a variety of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.