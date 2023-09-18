Pope meets with new Russian ambassador as second Moscow mission planned for his Ukraine peace envoy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Russia’s new ambassador to the Vatican is meeting with Pope Francis for a protocol visit to present his diplomatic credentials. He’s meeting the pontiff as signs emerge that the Vatican’s Ukraine peace ambassador could soon be undertaking a second mission to Moscow. In recent days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to meet again with Francis’ Ukraine peace envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. The Italian cardinal just returned from a diplomatic mission to Beijing to discuss, among other things, the resumption of Black Sea grain exports from Ukraine.

By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

