Norfolk Southern announces details of plan to pay for lost home values because of Ohio derailment

Norfolk Southern announced new details Monday about its plan to compensate East Palestine residents for lost home values since the fiery derailment disrupted life in the eastern Ohio town in February. The railroad’s program will no doubt be welcomed by some people who want to sell their homes and move away rather than deal with the lingering health worries. But some critics say the railroad should be doing more to address those health concerns instead of worrying so much about economic recovery in the area. The program will pay homeowners the difference between the appraised market values of their homes and the sale price. But accepting payment will force homeowners to forego any property claims they might eventually collect in a lawsuit.

