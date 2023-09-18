Nihar Malaviya named as permanent CEO of Penguin Random House

NEW YORK (AP) — Bertelsmann has named Nihar Malaviya as permanent CEO of Penguin Random House, nine months after he was appointed the interim chief executive. Malaviya succeeded Markus Dohle, who departed weeks after a federal judge struck down Penguin Random House’s attempted merger with Simon & Schuster, a deal Dohle had pushed for. Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher, has been undergoing a company-wide reorganization in 2023, with numerous senior editors either laid off or departing under a voluntary retirement plan. Malaviya, 48, joined Bertelsmann in 2001, and had served in a variety of positions before becoming CEO.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.