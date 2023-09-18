Man who brought Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle police union building sentenced to prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who pleaded guilty to bringing Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters in 2020 has been sentenced to over three years in prison. KUOW radio reports Justin Moore was given a prison sentence in U.S. District Court in Seattle of 40 months. According to the plea agreement, Moore made 12 gasoline devices using beer bottles and carried them to a protest march on Labor Day, 2020, at the Seattle Police Officers Guild headquarters. Police smelled gasoline and found the box of devices in a parking lot. Federal prosecutors say Moore was identified using surveillance video, data from electronic devices in the crowd, witness testimony, and testimony from others.

