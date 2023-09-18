Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose

NEW YORK (AP) — A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care center where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week. But the owner of the day care center, Grei Mendez, maintained she had no knowledge of the presence of the highly-potent opioid. Her attorney noted she’d rented a room in the apartment to a man, Carlist Acevedo Brito, who may have been responsible for the drug operation. Mendez pleaded not guilty in court Sunday night to the charges. Brito is due in court Monday afternoon. His attorney did not immediately response to a request for comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.