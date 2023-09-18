Indigenous supporters march to defend Guatemala’s president-elect amid vote fraud allegations

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Thousands of indigenous supporters have protested in Guatemala City to defend Guatemala’s president-elect as government prosecutors seek to ban his political party. Many of the protesters carried banners or chanted slogans demanding the resignation of government officials who have sought to prosecute Bernardo Arévalo and ban his Seed Movement party. Protesters threatened to keep demonstrating until the efforts against Arévalo are stopped. Arévalo won the Aug. 20 presidential runoff in a landslide, but prosecutors have continued pursuing multiple investigations related to the registration of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party, and alleged fraud in the election. International observers have said that’s not supported by evidence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.