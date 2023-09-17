Overnight traffic crash leaves one person dead in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after a traffic crash early Sunday morning, east of downtown.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the single-car crash happened around 2 a.m. along Platte Avenue, between Prospect and Institute.

According to CSPD, the car was traveling eastbound on East Platte Avenue when they lost control and hit a center median curb.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash and firefighters say one person was ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers later died and the others were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD identified the driver as 23-year-old Jermell Johnkint. They say after Johnkint received medical treatment, Johnkint was booked into CJC regarding charges relating to this crash investigation.

They say speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors and the investigation is ongoing.