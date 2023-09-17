Multiple people treated for minor injuries after three-car crash with police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple people, including a Colorado Springs Police officer, were treated for minor injuries this afternoon after a three-car crash in northeast Colorado Springs.

The crash happened around 3 P.M. Sunday afternoon in the intersection of N Powers Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. Colorado Springs Police says one of their officers, operating a marked police cruiser, crashed with a vehicle in the intersection of the two streets and collided with another car.

CSPD says the patrol car was traveling north on Powers Blvd with it's emergency equipment activated. Another vehicle was traveling westbound on Stetson Hills Blvd in the right-through lane starting to enter the intersection at N. Powers Blvd. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. The involved patrol car came to rest in the southbound turn lane on Powers Blvd.

Then, CSPD says the patrol car crashed into another car attempting to turn eastbound onto Stetson Hills Blvd from southbound Powers Blvd. The vehicle that collided with the patrol car rolled and came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The two occupants of this vehicle were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, due to them were wearing seatbelts. The involved officer was also transported to a local hospital and treated and released for minor injuries.

No arrests were made on scene, but CSPD says that is pending further investigation on how the accident occurred.