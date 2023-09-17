China’s foreign minister heads to Russia after meeting with US national security adviser

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top diplomat is heading to Russia for security talks after two days of meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser over the weekend in Malta. China’s Foreign Ministry says Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be in Russia from Monday to Thursday for strategic security consultations. The U.S. and China are at odds over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China has refrained from taking sides in the war, saying that while a country’s territory must be respected, the West needs to consider Russia’s security concerns about NATO expansion.

