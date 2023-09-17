California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sign climate-focused transparency laws for big business

NEW YORK (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to sign into law a pair of climate-focused bills intended to force major corporations to be more transparent about greenhouse gas emissions and the financial risks stemming from global warming. Newsom’s announcement came during an out-of-state trip to New York’s Climate Week. Lawmakers last week passed legislation requiring businesses from oil and gas companies to retail giants to disclose their direct greenhouse gas emissions as well as those that come from activities like business travel. The second bill requires companies to disclose what financial risks climate change poses to their businesses and how they plan to address those risks.

