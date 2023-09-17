Biker rally held for man partially paralyzed in road rage crash raises money for his transition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On the morning of Sept. 16, bikers rallied to raise money for a man paralyzed by a biking accident that happened earlier this summer, on July 17.

Spencer Alger was riding with his friends when they say they saw an enraged driver force Spencer to ground his bike. He suffered a severed spinal cord and injury to his left lung, landing him in the ICU for weeks.

According to an update on his CaringBridge page, Alger is now in a wheelchair in rehab in Denver, re-learning how to be independent after the accident. His spine was severed from his chest down at T5.

But Saturday's biker event was helpful for Alger, who, according to event organizers, maintains hope in the midst of the trials.

"It means an opportunity to do this stuff again. It means that - you know - it's more than just a community. It's a family," Alger said. "There's always accidents that happen, but that's what every single person here understands when they get on their bikes."

The event featured a biker rally, live music and a raffle to raise money for Alger. The event was organized by Aaron Kaetor, whose sons were present at the scene of Alger's accident.

"It's actually been very amazing ... Almost everything that's on the raffle table was donated. Everybody I talked to was like, 'You know, we can't be there, but here's some money to spend for his transition to his new life," Kaetor said.

Kaetor also said that this would be an annual run, as Alger's bills would be ongoing.

"If anybody can get through this, it's going to be Spencer," Kaetor said.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.