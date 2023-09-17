A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activist a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections to have congressional maps redrawn in a handful of states. It’s been more than three months since the justice’s 5-4 ruling, and political maps in Alabama, Louisiana and elsewhere that could produce more U.S. House districts represented by Black lawmakers still don’t exist. The continued pushback from Republican legislatures in control of redistricting means there’s great uncertainty about whether, or how soon, new maps offering equal representation for Black voters will be drawn.

By GARY FIELDS and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

