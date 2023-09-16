Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say police have discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in a village in northern Poland. They have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter on murder and incest charges. A prosecutor told the all-news broadcaster TVN24 that the woman was charged with two counts of murder and one of incest. The woman’s 54-year-old father was charged with three counts of murder in the case of the newborns and two of incest.

