Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is going on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins. This is going to be a little different. Baldelli is going on paternity leave after Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days. Rocco and Allie got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.