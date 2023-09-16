North Korean arms for Russia probably wouldn’t make a big difference in the Ukraine war, Milley says

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The top American military officer says North Korea may be able to boost Russia’s supply of artillery munitions for the war in Ukraine. But Army Gen. Mark Milley says that’s not likely to make a big difference. He made the comments as he arrived in Norway for NATO meetings that began Saturday and will focus in part on the conflict. Milley said the recent meeting in Russia between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably lead North Korea to provide Soviet-era 152 mm artillery rounds to Moscow. Milley said that while he doesn’t want to play down the weapons assistance too much, “I doubt that it would be decisive.”

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

